Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 128,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.74, a PEG ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.