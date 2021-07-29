Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

