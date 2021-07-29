Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 790,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,048. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

