Head-To-Head Review: Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wayfair and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 8 17 0 2.50 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $332.78, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.02 $185.00 million $2.14 128.23 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.56 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Wayfair beats Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

