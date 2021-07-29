HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $245.93 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,242 shares of company stock valued at $35,569,491. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

