Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stock Position Decreased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.63% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTAB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 2,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

