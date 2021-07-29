Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

