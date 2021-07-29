Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,636.50 ($21.38). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($21.30), with a volume of 870,714 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.22.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

