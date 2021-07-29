HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 252,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $762.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.