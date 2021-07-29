Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

