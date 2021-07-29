Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $18.97. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.7082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

