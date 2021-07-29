Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

