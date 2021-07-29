Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184,274 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 573,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Halliburton worth $89,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.