Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. restated a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $524.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $19,466,713 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.