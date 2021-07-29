GTY Technology (GTYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. GTY Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Shares of GTYH opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $407.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.