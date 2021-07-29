Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPBF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78.

Grupo Lala Company Profile

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

