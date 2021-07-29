Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPBF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78.
Grupo Lala Company Profile
