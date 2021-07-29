Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.00. Grifols shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 1,566 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grifols by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.