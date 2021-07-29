Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

GFF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 3,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,614. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

