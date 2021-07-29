Gregory P. Merk Sells 236 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.

Nordson stock opened at $222.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.