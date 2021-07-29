Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

