Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,768 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

