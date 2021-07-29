Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

