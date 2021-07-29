Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 870,182 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.