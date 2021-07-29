GravityCoin Market Cap Reaches $24,141.54 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $24,141.54 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,059,148 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

