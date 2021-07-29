Gravity (GZRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,930.40

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $54,930.40 and $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

