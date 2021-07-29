Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Trading Up 5.9%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 146,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,097,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

