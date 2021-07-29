Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Grainger stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 303.60 ($3.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

