Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

