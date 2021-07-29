Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 211,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.