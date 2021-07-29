Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

