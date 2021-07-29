Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.