Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

