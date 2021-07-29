Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 600,969 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at about $15,394,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at about $6,729,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

