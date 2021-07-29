Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. On average, analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

