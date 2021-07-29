Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,090 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

