Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 90,689 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Newmark Group worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

