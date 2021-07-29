Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $4.56 Million in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 472,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,440,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,820,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of SWET opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

