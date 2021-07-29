Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $169.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

