Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

