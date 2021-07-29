Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWVG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $62.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65.

