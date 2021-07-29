Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 32,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

