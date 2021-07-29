GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 707,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

