Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.