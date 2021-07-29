Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $221.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.20.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock opened at $241.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.81. Globant has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.