Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

GSAT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Globalstar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 59.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 83.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 34.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

