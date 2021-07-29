GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 1,054,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. GlobalData Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,608.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

