Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

