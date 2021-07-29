Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

