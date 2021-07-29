Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

