Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

